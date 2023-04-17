Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,066 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $742,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $42.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.46. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $44.22.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

