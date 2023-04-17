Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 125 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,288 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $152.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.39.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNG. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.69.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

