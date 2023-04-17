Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,335 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth about $146,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $29.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,031 shares of company stock worth $32,208,578 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSXMK. StockNews.com downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

