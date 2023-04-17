Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of STAA stock opened at $66.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 85.22 and a beta of 1.23. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27.

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 264.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.