Piper Sandler Upgrades Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Overweight

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.68.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $288.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.51 and its 200 day moving average is $279.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.