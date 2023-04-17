Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $290.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.74. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.