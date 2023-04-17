Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 515 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.8% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $205.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $226.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

