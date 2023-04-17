Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after buying an additional 1,035,303 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 41.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,696,000 after acquiring an additional 849,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after acquiring an additional 816,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 127.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after acquiring an additional 645,882 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $97.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

