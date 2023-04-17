Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $85.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.84. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $126.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.59%.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,691,616 shares worth $1,736,488,467. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

