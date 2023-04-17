Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $123.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.51. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

