Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $340,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $379.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $282.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $413.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.81.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
