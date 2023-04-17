Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 17,153 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,153 shares during the quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 740,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,406,000 after acquiring an additional 388,287 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 683,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,522,000 after acquiring an additional 144,281 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,414,000 after purchasing an additional 203,734 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 558,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 68,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 512,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 121,108 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

