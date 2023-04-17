Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 589,487 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,374,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,930 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,766,453.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,766,453.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,859 shares of company stock valued at $9,191,477 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $194.75 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.29. The company has a market capitalization of $194.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 926.95, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

