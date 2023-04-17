Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

RAVE stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. Rave Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 75.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

