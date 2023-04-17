Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance
RAVE stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. Rave Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 75.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
