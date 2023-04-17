Raymond James Downgrades AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) to Outperform

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AngioDynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $9.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $59,997.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,189 shares in the company, valued at $248,497.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,048.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 95.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Featured Articles

