Raymond James Trims American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Target Price to $47.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.80.

AEL opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average is $41.10. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $654.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.84 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Alan David Matula purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,941. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Barclays PLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 5,908.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,793,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth $35,057,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth $16,077,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,553,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,191,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

