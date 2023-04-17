Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,100

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,840 ($35.17) to GBX 3,100 ($38.39) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RELX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Relx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 3,020 ($37.40) to GBX 2,950 ($36.53) in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.67) to GBX 2,860 ($35.42) in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Relx stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. Relx has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70.

Relx Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.466 per share. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 7.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Relx during the first quarter valued at $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Relx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,835,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Relx by 51.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 87,910 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.