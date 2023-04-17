Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.91.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RVNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,187. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,187. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 21,508 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $679,437.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 123,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,514 shares of company stock worth $4,424,199 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100,141 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 38,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVNC stock opened at $30.41 on Monday. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 786.70% and a negative net margin of 268.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

