Reviewing (GRMN) and Its Rivals

(NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) is one of 8,216 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio N/A N/A N/A Competitors $5.49 billion $576.58 million 19.82

Analyst Ratings

‘s peers have higher revenue and earnings than .

This is a summary of recent ratings for and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 0 0 0 0 N/A Competitors 4437 24017 30098 635 2.46

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 43.93%.

Profitability

This table compares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N/A N/A N/A Competitors 451.02% -50.69% -12.36%

Summary

peers beat on 4 of the 6 factors compared.