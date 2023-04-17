Reviewing (GRMN) and Its Rivals

(NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) is one of 8,216 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
52.5% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Competitors
|$5.49 billion
|$576.58 million
|19.82
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings for and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Competitors
|4437
|24017
|30098
|635
|2.46
As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 43.93%.
Profitability
This table compares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Competitors
|451.02%
|-50.69%
|-12.36%
Summary
peers beat on 4 of the 6 factors compared.