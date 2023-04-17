Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE REXR opened at $53.68 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 165.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REXR. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,016,000 after buying an additional 4,107,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,126,000 after buying an additional 1,375,680 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,913,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

