RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $281.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $281.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $335.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Down 0.8 %

RH stock opened at $233.88 on Friday. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $355.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. RH had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total value of $41,306.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,040.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 3.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 2.3% in the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 15.7% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in RH by 3.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RH during the first quarter worth $37,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.