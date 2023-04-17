Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.24.

NYSE:ROK opened at $277.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $309.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

