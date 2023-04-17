Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 1,134 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.4% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VOO stock opened at $379.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.69 and its 200-day moving average is $360.81. The firm has a market cap of $282.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $413.68.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

