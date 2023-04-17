Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Decreases Position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,660 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 84.2% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 77.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFTR opened at $10.24 on Monday. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Company Profile

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

