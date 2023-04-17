Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $95.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.64.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.