Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $23.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

