Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $269,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $126.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.43. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.14. The company has a market capitalization of $193.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC lifted their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

