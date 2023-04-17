Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $272,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 422,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $360.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.96. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $364.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

