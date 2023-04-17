Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 331 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 502.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after buying an additional 816,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2,831.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 747,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,399,000 after buying an additional 722,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $279.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $176.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.58 and its 200-day moving average is $275.09. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.32.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total transaction of $1,284,753.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,510 shares in the company, valued at $10,920,959.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total transaction of $1,284,753.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,920,959.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,454 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,698 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

