Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in Amgen by 19.8% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 7.3% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 31.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,398,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $250.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

