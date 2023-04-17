Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.3% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $73.11 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

