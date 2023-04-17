Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $187.84 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $214.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.19 and its 200 day moving average is $189.24.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.