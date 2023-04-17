Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $82.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $70.02 and a one year high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.60.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.