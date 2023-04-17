Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 358,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,682,000 after buying an additional 24,044 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,693,000 after acquiring an additional 308,199 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB opened at $226.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $248.99.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

