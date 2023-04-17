Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 23,323 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,323 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.1 %

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.13.

Shares of GS stock opened at $337.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $112.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.