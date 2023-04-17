Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $286.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $286.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIA. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Saia from $260.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $261.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.52. Saia has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $306.40.

Insider Activity

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.12 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,317.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,776 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.57, for a total transaction of $1,051,880.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,311.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 17.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Saia by 108.0% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth about $3,413,000.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Stories

