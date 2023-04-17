Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,886 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $105,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,379,098.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $105,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,379,098.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $86,508.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,859 shares of company stock worth $9,191,477. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $194.65 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $194.65 billion, a PE ratio of 926.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.