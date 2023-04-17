Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,751 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 138,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,173,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 131,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $98.90 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $104.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average of $97.55.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

