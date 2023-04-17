Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 2.1% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in BlackRock by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $691.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $677.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $684.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 62.03%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $743.91.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

