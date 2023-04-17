Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,883 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,683,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,089,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,110.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,209,000 after purchasing an additional 639,181 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $24,259,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2,238.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,037,000 after buying an additional 468,809 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $49.47.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

