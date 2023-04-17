Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $11.62 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.6% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $78.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.