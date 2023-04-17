Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,818 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 44.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $665,497,000 after purchasing an additional 256,188 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,897,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney stock opened at $100.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average of $98.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $133.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.23.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

