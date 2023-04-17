Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $621,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $107.43 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.54. The company has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

