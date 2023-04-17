Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $7.60 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.7% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. CCLA Investment Management raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 294,906 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $61,079,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $198.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.14 and its 200-day moving average is $203.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $121.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $250.52.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.48.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

