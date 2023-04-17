Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,204 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,101 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Comcast by 2,448.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,594 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $38.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.48%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

