Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 571 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,669 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,261,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $184,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $266.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.78, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.24.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.