Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 909,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 203,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,061,000 after acquiring an additional 434,764 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $185.94 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $190.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

