Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 728 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific Price Performance

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $247,111.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $247,111.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,119.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,329. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSX stock opened at $51.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.