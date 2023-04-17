Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Raised by Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 6.1% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,766,000 after buying an additional 10,329,312 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4,192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,835,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,214 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $35.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

