Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Holdings Increased by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 989,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,611 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $31,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,486,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,816,000 after acquiring an additional 114,194 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 70,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $34.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.01. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.94.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

